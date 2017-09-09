BBC Sport - Everton 0-3 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino salutes 'great striker' Harry Kane on 100th goal

Pochettino salutes 'great striker' Kane on 100th goal

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is a "great, great striker" after the forward scored his 100th goal for the club in their convincing 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights of all Saturday's games on Match of the Day, Saturday 9 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

