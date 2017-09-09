Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is a "great, great striker" after the forward scored his 100th goal for the club in their convincing 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

