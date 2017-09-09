BBC Sport - Southampton 0-2 Watford: Saints energy low after internationals - Mauricio Pellegrino

Watford were better than us - Pellegrino

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino admits Watford were the better team after his side lost 2-0 at home to the Hornets, citing "low energy levels" after the international break as a contributing factor.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-2 Watford

Watch highlights of all Saturday's games on Match of the Day, Saturday 9 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top Stories