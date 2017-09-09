Hearts 0-0 Aberdeen: Craig Levein says Murrayfield occasion got to his side

Murrayfield Stadium is Hearts' temporary home

Craig Levein thinks the occasion of his first game back in charge and Hearts' first in the league at Murrayfield got to his players against Aberdeen.

But he was pleased they improved in the second half and was left disappointed to be held to a goalless draw.

"We got caught with the whole thing, the whole occasion and Aberdeen started on the front foot," Levein said.

"There's a lot of things please me, but we didn't get the three points and that irks me."

Director of football Levein, who was named as successor to the sacked Ian Cathro, was pleased with the contribution of Jamie Walker as Hearts played their first game at their temporary home while Tynecastle's new stand is completed.

The winger had been left out the side by Cathro amid unsuccessful transfer bids from Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

"Jamie has had a difficult decision to contend with, but I have been really pleased with the way he has responded," said Levein.

"His training has been excellent. I thought he was different class today.

"We just need to get him a little bit fitter, like the rest of the boys, and I think he will kick on."

The draw prevented Aberdeen returning to the top of the Scottish Premiership, with Hearts still in eighth.

"I suppose Aberdeen are flying right now and maybe, in the cold light of day tomorrow, I will look at the game and think a point is okay, but I don't feel like that right now," said Levein, who admitted that the visitors made the better start.

"We restricted them to a few chances in the first 20 minutes then the game stated to swing our way and I thought we finished the first half the better team.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis earned praise for several fine saves

"From the first minute to the last, they kept going and I thought the last 15 minutes we had Aberdeen on the ropes.

"I just feel, if we got a goal, we would have felt it was all perfect."

Levein said that Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis was "off my Christmas card list" for a series of fine saves and Dons manager Derek McInnes also praised the Englishman.

"I think all the saves, he makes them look very comfortable," said McInnes. "He always looks as though he is in control of the situation.

"Once or twice, when he was called upon, he made some brilliant saves.

"Sometimes your goalkeeper can win you points and that's exactly part of the reason why we got our point."

However, McInnes thought his side should have had a penalty when Hearts defender Christophe Berra challenged Adam Rooney.

"I'm sure Berra pulls Rooney's shirt just when Stevie May goes through and lifts it over the keeper in the early part of the game," he said.

"I thought the first 30-35 minutes we dominated the game and players were taking responsibility. I just don't think we were clinical enough.

"They were the better team in the second half clearly and we are looking a bit more vulnerable at set plays again.

"There was a lot of emotion in the day, a new era for Hearts potentially and the crowd were desperate to see something and get behind them and I thought they helped their team in the second half."