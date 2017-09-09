Scottish League One: Raith Rovers four points clear at summit after beating Ayr

Lewis Vaughan scored for the 10th game in a row as Raith Rovers beat Ayr United

Raith Rovers moved four points clear at the top of Scottish League One with a 2-1 victory over Ayr United in Fife.

Rovers recovered from a goal down to beat second-placed Ayr.

Queen's Park moved off bottom spot with their first win of the season - a 1-0 victory away to East Fife.

Forfar Athletic are now propping up the table after losing 2-1 to Alloa Athletic. Meanwhile, Albion Rovers thumped Arbroath 4-1 and Stranraer beat Aidrieonians 3-1.

At Stark's Park, Ayr looked set to leapfrog their hosts when former Aberdeen striker Lawrence Shankland scored on his debut from close range just before half-time.

Lewis Vaughan scored for a 10th successive match with a superb free-kick to equalise before Jason Thomson fired in the winner. Ayr had Chris Higgins sent off late on.

Ross Millen's penalty earned a first three points of the season for Queen's Park.

The Spiders move above Forfar after Kevin Cawley and Kris Renton's late goals meant Alloa prevailed at Recreation Park despite Ouzy See's opener.

Albion Rovers were the biggest winners of the day with their thrashing of Arbroath.

Two goals in as many minutes from Alan Trouten and Gary Fisher late in the first half put the visitors in control before Ross Perry and Conner Shields were also on target either side of Kane Hester's consolation.

Grant Anderson's brace helped Stranraer beat the Diamonds, with Scott Agnew also converting a penalty for the hosts after Willis Furtado had cancelled out Anderson's opener.