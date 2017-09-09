BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Aaron Burns on target as Linfield beat Glentoran 1-0

Burns on target as Linfield beat Glentoran

Aaron Burns’ first-half goal is enough for Linfield to beat Glentoran in a tight contest at Windsor Park.

Burns headed home from Jordan Stewart’s cross on five minutes, with David Healy’s side holding off some strong Glentoran pressure to secure the win.

Linfield remain second with five wind from five and have yet to concede a goal, while Glentoran drop to fifth after losing their first game of the season.

