Chelsea v Qarabag

Eden Hazard has played twice for Belgium and once for Chelsea this season

Eden Hazard will be on Chelsea's bench for their Champions League return against Azerbaijani side Qarabag, as boss Antonio Conte considers changes.

The Premier League champions did not compete in any European competition last season.

Hazard has not started for the Blues this season because of an ankle injury.

Chelsea play seven games in 21 days this month, and Conte said: "You have to do some rotation otherwise the last two games you have no energy."

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who is yet to make his debut following a deadline-day move from Leicester, will miss the game with a calf injury. He is the only absentee.

Captain Gary Cahill could play for Chelsea for the first time in a month, following a three-match domestic ban.

Conte said: "We are ready and we need to rotate the players of my squad.

"We are starting a path and to build something important. You need to grow step by step to be like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. You don't create a big, strong team easily."

On Hazard, who played the last 12 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 win at Leicester, Conte said: "He is in the squad and is working hard to find the best physical condition.

"He needs a bit of time to continue to improve and we must not take stupid risks with him. He will be on the bench. He is an amazing player - we are looking forward to having him in our squad."

Qarabag, who have won their opening three league games and came through three rounds of European qualifying, are the first Azerbaijani team to reach the Champions League group stages.

Conte said: "Qarabag are a good team. It is the first time they play in this Champions League. I know some of the players well as we played against Azerbaijan when I was Italy coach."

MATCH FACTS