Liverpool v Sevilla

Philippe Coutinho's only two games this season have been for Brazil, scoring in his first one against Ecuador

Philippe Coutinho is "fit and healthy" but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would not say if he will make his first club appearance of the season against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Coutinho, who tried to force a move to Barcelona by putting in a transfer request in August, missed his club's first five games with a back injury.

Despite playing twice for Brazil, the forward was left out of Saturday's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Loris Karius will play in goal.

The German will replace Simon Mignolet for the second time this season, having also started the 4-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League last month.

Winger Mohamed Salah sat out training on Tuesday with a sore throat, but he could still feature at Anfield.

"He was in and the doc told me Mo Salah can train but what would be best for him is if he doesn't have to," Klopp said. "He has a little bit of a sore throat.

"[It] shouldn't be that serious, so he can't spread the virus if there is one. At this moment, we expect him back tomorrow [Wednesday] morning for normal training."

Fellow forward Sadio Mane will be available despite his sending off at Manchester City on Saturday, as his three-game ban only applies to English games.

Klopp is not worried about the 5-0 defeat having a lasting effect on his players.

"Nothing that happened on Saturday will stop us," he said.

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo suggested his players would benefit from playing at Anfield.

He said: "Players of a certain level and personality grow when they come to a stadium and atmosphere like this, they grow in strength.

"Few times in your career do you get to play in front of an atmosphere like this. I am confident the players in my squad are very brave and honest with lots of character and personality."

Sevilla are unbeaten this season, coming through a Champions League play-off against Istanbul Basaksehir and picking up seven points from three La Liga games.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool and Sevilla's only previous encounter came in the final of the 2016 Europa League. The Andalucians won 3-1.

Liverpool

This is Liverpool's 10th Champions League campaign, and only their second appearance in the group stages in the last eight seasons.

The Reds have not reached the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2008-09, when they were eliminated by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool have won the European Cup on five occasions, more than any other English side.

They have won their opening group game in each of their last three Champions League appearances. However, they have failed to win any of their last five group games in the competition (D2 L3).

The Merseyside club beat Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate to reach this season's Champions League group stages.

Jurgen Klopp has reached the knockout stages in three of his four Champions League campaigns, all with Borussia Dortmund. He was a beaten finalist in 2013.

Sevilla