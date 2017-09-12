Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund

Dele Alli (centre) will also miss away games with Apoel Nicosia and Real Madrid

Dele Ali starts his three-game European ban for Tottenham against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The midfielder was sent off for a dangerous tackle as they lost to Gent in the Europa League in February.

"Dele is a big miss. He's a fantastic player who has been great for us," said striker Harry Kane, who scored his first two Spurs goals of the season against Everton on Saturday.

"But we've got a fantastic squad so whoever comes in will be ready."

Spurs are playing all their home games at Wembley this season, as they prepare to move into a new ground next year. They have won once in 11 matches at England's national stadium over the past nine years.

They played all their home European games there last season, failing to qualify from their Champions League group and going out to Gent in their opening Europa League tie.

"With Wembley, we need to adapt our game," said boss Mauricio Pochettino. "We need to feel that Wembley can be home. In the last few games we've played at Wembley, we've played well and deserved more."

Spurs are in one of the toughest Champions League groups, with Real Madrid playing Apoel Nicosia in Wednesday's other match.

"In theory, it's Real Madrid first and then Tottenham, Dortmund and Apoel to compete for second," said Pochettino. "But football is not theories. Our ambition is to try to win every game."

Kane said: "Dortmund are a fantastic team. We've got to perform on the big stage. We want to be known as one of the best sides in Europe and the only way to do that is to compete in the Champions League.

"We've got to play our game. We can't think about them too much. We feel if we play to the best of our ability, we'll win the game."

Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose (knee) and Victor Wanyama (knee) all remain sidelined.

Dortmund are unbeaten this season, with a German Cup win over Rielasingen-Arlen and two wins and a draw in the Bundesliga.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham and Dortmund's only previous encounter was in the last 16 of the 2015-16 Europa League. The German side won 5-1 on aggregate (3-0 in Germany, 2-1 in England), courtesy of three goals by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and two by Marco Reus.

Tottenham

Tottenham are in the Champions League group stages for the third time, after 2010-11 (quarter-finals) and 2016-17 (group stages). It is the first time they have reached it in consecutive seasons.

Spurs have won only two of their past nine Champions League games (D2 L5). They have also won only one of their three games at Wembley in the competition (L2).

They are winless in their opening game of a Champions League group stage (D1 L1).

Despite playing only three games in his Champions League career, Harry Kane has already scored two goals.

This is Maurico Pochettino's second Champions League campaign as manager. He failed to make it out of the group stages with Tottenham last season.

Borussia Dortmund