Champions League - Group H
Real Madrid1Apoel Nic0

Real Madrid v Apoel Nicosia

Marco Asensio
Marco Asensio has scored four goals for Real Madrid this season

Spain midfielder Marco Asensio will miss Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Apoel Nicosia because of an infected pimple.

Asensio, 21, had been shaving his legs and the infection to the pimple "stopped him pulling up his socks", said manager Zinedine Zidane.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is available for the holders as he serves a domestic suspension for pushing a referee.

Defender Raphael Varane returns from an adductor muscle problem.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 23KovacicSubstituted forKroosat 25'minutes
  • 22Isco
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 11Bale

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 8Kroos
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Ceballos Fernández

Apoel Nic

  • 99Waterman
  • 29Vouros
  • 5Rueda
  • 50da Cruz Junior
  • 3Lago
  • 20Sallai
  • 16Oliveira Franco
  • 26Morais Barbosa
  • 46Aloneftis
  • 9de Camargo
  • 6Ebecilio

Substitutes

  • 1Gudiño
  • 8Poté
  • 11Alexandrou
  • 17Zahid
  • 22Antoniou
  • 25Farias
  • 30Merkis
Referee:
Benoit Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamApoel Nic
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Praxitelis Vouros.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Praxitelis Vouros.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Igor de Camargo (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Mateo Kovacic because of an injury.

Delay in match Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, APOEL Nicosia. Roland Sallai tries a through ball, but Igor de Camargo is caught offside.

Nuno Morais (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, APOEL Nicosia 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Ebecilio (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Lago.

Corner, APOEL Nicosia. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

Attempt saved. Roberto Lago (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Ebecilio.

Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).

Igor de Camargo (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Praxitelis Vouros.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Roberto Lago.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Casemiro (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Delay in match Igor de Camargo (APOEL Nicosia) because of an injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesús Rueda (APOEL Nicosia).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2CSKA11002113
3Benfica100112-10
4Basel100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG11005053
2Bayern Mun11003033
3Anderlecht100103-30
4Celtic100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11006063
2Atl Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4FK Qarabag100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sporting11003213
3Olympiakos100123-10
4Juventus100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla10101101
2Liverpool10101101
3NK Maribor10100001
4Spartak Moscow10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11003033
2Shakt Donsk11001013
3Napoli100101-10
4Feyenoord100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11002113
2Monaco10100001
3RB Leipzig10100001
4FC Porto100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham11002113
2Real Madrid11001013
3Bor Dortmd100112-10
4Apoel Nic100101-10
View full Champions League tables

