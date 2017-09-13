Real Madrid v Apoel Nicosia

From the section

Marco Asensio has scored four goals for Real Madrid this season

Spain midfielder Marco Asensio will miss Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Apoel Nicosia because of an infected pimple.

Asensio, 21, had been shaving his legs and the infection to the pimple "stopped him pulling up his socks", said manager Zinedine Zidane.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is available for the holders as he serves a domestic suspension for pushing a referee.

Defender Raphael Varane returns from an adductor muscle problem.