Real Madrid v Apoel Nicosia
Spain midfielder Marco Asensio will miss Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Apoel Nicosia because of an infected pimple.
Asensio, 21, had been shaving his legs and the infection to the pimple "stopped him pulling up his socks", said manager Zinedine Zidane.
Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is available for the holders as he serves a domestic suspension for pushing a referee.
Defender Raphael Varane returns from an adductor muscle problem.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 23KovacicSubstituted forKroosat 25'minutes
- 22Isco
- 7Ronaldo
- 11Bale
Substitutes
- 5Varane
- 8Kroos
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
Apoel Nic
- 99Waterman
- 29Vouros
- 5Rueda
- 50da Cruz Junior
- 3Lago
- 20Sallai
- 16Oliveira Franco
- 26Morais Barbosa
- 46Aloneftis
- 9de Camargo
- 6Ebecilio
Substitutes
- 1Gudiño
- 8Poté
- 11Alexandrou
- 17Zahid
- 22Antoniou
- 25Farias
- 30Merkis
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Praxitelis Vouros.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Igor de Camargo (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Mateo Kovacic because of an injury.
Delay in match Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, APOEL Nicosia. Roland Sallai tries a through ball, but Igor de Camargo is caught offside.
Nuno Morais (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, APOEL Nicosia 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Ebecilio (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Lago.
Corner, APOEL Nicosia. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Roberto Lago (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Ebecilio.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).
Igor de Camargo (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Praxitelis Vouros.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Roberto Lago.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Casemiro (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Delay in match Igor de Camargo (APOEL Nicosia) because of an injury.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesús Rueda (APOEL Nicosia).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.