Chelsea condemn anti-Semitic Alvaro Morata chant from fans at Leicester

Morata joined Chelsea for £60m from Real Madrid this summer

Chelsea have condemned the singing of an anti-Semitic chant by their fans during Saturday's win at Leicester.

Blues supporters used a song about Alvaro Morata - a scorer against City - to abuse London rivals Tottenham, who have a large Jewish fanbase.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans' passionate support away from home, of course," said Chelsea head of communications Steve Atkins.

"But the language in that song is not acceptable at all."

He added: "We've spoken to Alvaro after the game and he does not want to be connected to that song in any way and both the player and the club request that the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect."

After the game, Morata tweeted: "Since I arrived, I have been able to feel your support every single day, you are amazing and I'd like to ask you to please respect everyone!"

Kick It Out, football's equality and inclusion organisation, have also condemned the song and called for those responsible to be banned.

"There is no place for such disgusting chants at football matches and in wider society," read a statement from the organisation.

"Kick It Out welcomes the clear statement by Chelsea FC, deploring the chants and asking all supporters to cease repeating the chant.

"The organisation expects Chelsea FC to ban any supporters who are identified as indulging in such abusive conduct and expects the police to take action against any identified perpetrators."

It is not the first time Chelsea fans have been caught making offensive chants in recent years.

Videos appeared on social media of some supporters singing anti-Semitic songs before their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham in April.

Blues fans also pushed a black commuter off a Metro train in Paris in February 2015 before a Champions League tie.

The reigning Premier League champions were 2-1 winners at the King Power Stadium - a result that leaves them third in the table.