John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Doncaster Rovers v Scunthorpe United
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 17Blair
- 15Wright
- 6Butler
- 8Mason
- 12WhitemanBooked at 32mins
- 7Kongolo
- 10Rowe
- 26Coppinger
- 11Williams
- 9MarquisBooked at 47mins
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 13Marosi
- 14Mandeville
- 18Toffolo
- 19May
- 20Garratt
- 27Ben Khemis
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 2Clarke
- 5Wallace
- 23McArdle
- 3Townsend
- 19Holmes
- 12Bishop
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 9Madden
- 17Novak
Substitutes
- 8Mantom
- 10van Veen
- 14Hopper
- 16Adelakun
- 21Burgess
- 22Sutton
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Morris with a cross.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Neal Bishop.
Attempt blocked. Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Foul by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).
Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.