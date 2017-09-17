League One
Doncaster0Scunthorpe1

Doncaster Rovers v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 1Lawlor
  • 17Blair
  • 15Wright
  • 6Butler
  • 8Mason
  • 12WhitemanBooked at 32mins
  • 7Kongolo
  • 10Rowe
  • 26Coppinger
  • 11Williams
  • 9MarquisBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 13Marosi
  • 14Mandeville
  • 18Toffolo
  • 19May
  • 20Garratt
  • 27Ben Khemis

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Wallace
  • 23McArdle
  • 3Townsend
  • 19Holmes
  • 12Bishop
  • 6Ojo
  • 11Morris
  • 9Madden
  • 17Novak

Substitutes

  • 8Mantom
  • 10van Veen
  • 14Hopper
  • 16Adelakun
  • 21Burgess
  • 22Sutton
  • 31Watson
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Booking

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joe Wright.

Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.

Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).

Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United).

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Morris with a cross.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Andy Butler.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Neal Bishop.

Attempt blocked. Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

Foul by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).

Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury8710125722
2Peterborough8521168817
3Bradford8521159617
4Blackpool8521148617
5Wigan75111431116
6Scunthorpe843193615
7Charlton85031311215
8Fleetwood74121211113
9Rotherham84041510512
10Oxford Utd8332138512
11Blackburn7403117412
12Portsmouth83231110111
13MK Dons8314711-410
14Walsall82331115-49
15Bristol Rovers83051218-69
16Wimbledon822458-38
17Northampton7214813-57
18Southend8143915-67
19Doncaster8134710-36
20Gillingham8134611-56
21Rochdale8134713-66
22Bury8125814-65
23Plymouth8125613-75
24Oldham81161118-74
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC