Scottish Gossip: Celtic, PSG, Rangers,

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Paris Saint-Germain hitman Julian Draxler has warned Celtic they are about to face "two grenades" in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Tuesday night's Champions League encounter.

The German believes the arrival of two of the best players in the world at the French club for a combined cost of £364million will wreak a path of destruction across Europe.

Full story: Sunday Mail

Josh Windass is tipping Rangers team-mate to score 30 goals this season. The Colombian, nicknamed The Buffalo, scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Dundee at Ibrox. "Alfredo is class," says Windass. "The ball always seems to fall to him at the right time and he always seems to put it away." (Various)

Dundee manager Neil McCann has urged the club's supporters not to panic, despite picking up just one point from a possible 15 in the Premiership this season. (Various)

Keeping Neymar quiet in the Champions League match at Celtic Park on Tuesday is key to Celtic's chances of securing a victory against PSG, according to football pundit Michael Stewart. (Scottish Sun)