There has been heavy rain in Rome and Genoa

Lazio's Serie A game against AC Milan has been delayed by an hour and will kick off at 15:00 BST after flash floods in Rome.

Roads were inundated following heavy rainfall, while Metro lines in the Italian capital were closed down.

The Stadio Olimpico pitch itself is not an issue as the surface was covered by sheets on Saturday.

Sampdoria's league game against Roma on Saturday was called off because of the threat of heavy rain in Genoa.