Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, SV Werder Bremen 0. Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Esswein.
Hertha BSC v Werder Bremen
Line-ups
Hertha BSC
- 22Jarstein
- 23Weiser
- 15Langkamp
- 4Rekik
- 21Plattenhardt
- 5Stark
- 3SkjelbredBooked at 36mins
- 11Leckie
- 6Darida
- 7Esswein
- 19Ibisevic
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 2Pekarík
- 8Kalou
- 10Duda
- 14Stocker
- 24Haraguchi
- 28Lustenberger
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 4Bauer
- 26Sané
- 13Veljkovic
- 35Eggestein
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 7Kainz
- 6Delaney
- 5Augustinsson
- 22Bartels
- 10Kruse
Substitutes
- 3Caldirola
- 8Gondorf
- 15Hajrovic
- 20García
- 29Belfodil
- 30Zetterer
- 44Bargfrede
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt missed. Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein with a cross following a corner.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Karim Rekik.
Attempt blocked. Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin).
Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Bauer (SV Werder Bremen).
Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Niklas Stark tries a through ball, but Mathew Leckie is caught offside.
Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).
Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fin Bartels.
Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin).
Robert Bauer (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen).
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin).
Max Kruse (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Jiri Pavlenka tries a through ball, but Fin Bartels is caught offside.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sebastian Langkamp.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Mitchell Weiser tries a through ball, but Vedad Ibisevic is caught offside.
Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen).
Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Marvin Plattenhardt tries a through ball, but Sebastian Langkamp is caught offside.
Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen).
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Vedad Ibisevic.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fin Bartels with a cross.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson following a corner.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Niklas Stark.