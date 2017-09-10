St Johnstone: Murray Davidson withdrawal upsets Tommy Wright

Davidson only lasted 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Hibernian

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was critical of Murray Davidson after being forced to make an early substitution in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

Davidson was withdrawn at half-time because of illness, having given assurances that he was ready to play.

The Saints midfielder suffered concussion last time out against Celtic, leading to an enforced change.

"You can't tell your manager you are fit and then have to come off after 45 minutes," said Wright.

"Again we had make a forced substitution, so I'm not pleased with that," the Saints boss added.

Davidson's replacement Liam Craig set up the opening goal for Michael O'Halloran to slot home his fifth of the season shortly after the break.

The visitors responded and Paul Paton turned a Simon Murray cross into his own net for the equaliser.

"He [Craig] did well," said Wright. "But you waste a sub on someone.

"Last week is different, that's an accident but when a player declares himself fit he should be able to do 90 minutes.

There were a couple of things that displeased me about the performance but the main thing is we got a point and we're still unbeaten."