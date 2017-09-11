Frank de Boer: Crystal Palace sack manager after five games in charge

Frank de Boer has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager after five games and 77 days in charge.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson will replace him, BBC Sport understands.

The Eagles are 19th in the Premier League after losing 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday - and failed to score in their four league matches under De Boer.

Former Ajax boss De Boer, 47, only took over this summer, succeeding Sam Allardyce, who left after helping Palace avoid relegation last season.

More to follow.