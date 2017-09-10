Frank de Boer: Crystal Palace manager ready to fight for future at club

Media playback is not supported on this device Frank de Boer takes 'hope' from Eagles performance

Frank de Boer insists he will fight on as Crystal Palace manager after his side suffered a fourth successive defeat without scoring at Burnley.

Despite an improved display, Palace were unable to find a response to Chris Wood's goal for the Clarets.

It puts more pressure on De Boer, who recently met with Palace owner Steve Parish to discuss their bad start.

"I am just focusing on what I can control and so are my staff and my players," said De Boer.

"[The future] is for other people to decide but while I'm the manager of Crystal Palace I will give 100%."

De Boer said he took heart from his side's performance at Turf Moor, which saw them have 65% of possession and produce 23 efforts at goal to their opponents' four.

Only some poor finishing - notably from striker Christian Benteke and defender Scott Dann, who headed wide from point-blank range in the final minute - prevented them taking at least a point from the game.

Palace owner Steve Parish was at Turf Moor for Sunday's game

"We have to reward ourselves and we didn't do that today," added the Dutchman, who has managed Ajax and Inter Milan. "I am disappointed about the result but I am not disappointed about how we played.

"I think this is the starting point, because usually if you create that many chances against any opponent you will get what you deserve, and today we didn't.

"But we have to look in the mirror and be responsible that you have to take the chances, and you get punished when you don't.

"But if you look all over at how we showed spirit, I think we were quite dynamic. What we showed today gives us a lot of hope for the future."

De Boer was only appointed as Palace boss this summer, as successor to Sam Allardyce, who left the club after helping them escape relegation last season.

At the start of this month, owner Parish ominously admitted that the start made by De Boer had "not been great" and that football was a "results-based business".