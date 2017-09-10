Rachel Corsie named as new Scotland women's captain

Rachel Corsie has been capped 91 times for Scotland

Rachel Corsie will captain Scotland in their World Cup qualifying campaign after being named as the replacement for Gemma Fay, who retired after Euro 2017.

The Seattle Reign defender will lead the side in Thursday's friendly with Hungary.

It is the first game under new head coach, ex-Scotland player Shelley Kerr.

"I am really proud and incredibly humbled, I hope I can serve the team well." Corsie told the SFA website.

"I have huge boots to fill following the retirement of Gemma Fay, who demonstrated the passion and dedication that epitomises our Scottish culture.

"The growth of this team over recent years has been enormous, and as current players, we have the responsibility and opportunity to continue that."

The match with Hungary is the final warm up before Scotland begin their qualifying campaign for the World Cup in France, with Switzerland, Poland, Belarus and Albania in their group.

Corsie, 28, has been capped 91 times and played in all three Euro 2017 matches.

The Aberdonian played for her hometown club for two years before moving to Glasgow City where she won a host of domestic honours.

After a short spell at Notts County she made the move to the National Women's Soccer League with Seattle in 2015.

Arsenal midfielder Kim Little, who missed the Euros after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, has been named as vice-captain.

"The Euros was a fantastic experience but as a group, we felt disappointed not to go further, which reflects the huge expectations and belief we have," said Corsie.

"We are all really excited to work under Shelley Kerr and learn from her knowledge and experience.

"I admired her as a player, and her competitiveness and desire is something I believe can help us grow and reach our next success."

Head coach Kerr, who replaced Anna Signeul in summer, described Corsie as "an excellent choice".

Kerr said: "She has been one of the leaders in the squad for a number of years and has shown a real passion for developing other leaders within the group.

"I'm also pleased to announce Kim Little as vice-captain. She is an incredibly talented player who is looked up to by everyone in the squad."