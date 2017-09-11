Man City have most expensive squad in football, says CIES Football Observatory
-
- From the section Football
Manchester City have the most expensive squad in football, according to research group CIES Football Observatory.
City spent £215m in the summer transfer market to take the total outlay on their squad to 853m euros (£775m).
That is £3m more than the amount spent by Paris St-Germain, who signed Neymar in the summer for a world record £200m.
Manchester United, who have spent 784m euros (£712m) on their current squad, are third.
They were top of the table last year, but the value of their squad has only increased by £66m this summer.
The CIES data covers Europe's big five leagues - the top divisions in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
Premier League teams fill six of the top 10 positions, and have the highest average squad worth of 287m euros (£261m).
|Costliest squads
|Club
|Country
|Cost (euros)
|All figures from CIES Football Observatory
|Manchester City
|England
|853
|Paris St-Germain
|France
|850
|Manchester United
|England
|784
|Chelsea
|England
|644
|Barcelona
|Spain
|628
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|497
|Juventus
|Italy
|470
|Liverpool
|England
|437
|Arsenal
|England
|416
|Tottenham
|England
|361