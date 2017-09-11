Man City have most expensive squad in football, says CIES Football Observatory

Kyle Walker joined Manchester City from Premier League rivals Tottenham for £45m

Manchester City have the most expensive squad in football, according to research group CIES Football Observatory.

City spent £215m in the summer transfer market to take the total outlay on their squad to 853m euros (£775m).

That is £3m more than the amount spent by Paris St-Germain, who signed Neymar in the summer for a world record £200m.

Manchester United, who have spent 784m euros (£712m) on their current squad, are third.

They were top of the table last year, but the value of their squad has only increased by £66m this summer.

The CIES data covers Europe's big five leagues - the top divisions in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Premier League teams fill six of the top 10 positions, and have the highest average squad worth of 287m euros (£261m).