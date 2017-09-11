Rob Maclean says Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is the best in Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Aberdeen

Commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

The Mighty Joe

Hearts could find no way past Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis at Murrayfield

There can't be any doubt about it. Joe Lewis is the best goalkeeper in Scottish football.

His saves in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hearts at Murrayfield maintained Aberdeen's unbeaten start to the league season.

A couple of big Joe's stops were stunning. The expressions on the faces of denied Jambos pair Jamie Walker and Isma Goncalves told the story.

But it's his consistency of top-level performance which, for me, makes him the best of the bunch.

How many major mistakes can you remember Lewis making in the year or so he's been at Pittodrie? No, they're not exactly screaming out at me either.

More from Morelos

Rangers are hoping The Buffalo fits the bill in their search for a prolific goalscorer.

And the early indications about the penalty box prowess of Alfredo Morelos, nicknamed 'El Bufalo', are certainly encouraging.

The 21-year-old Colombian striker has netted back-to-back Premiership doubles on either side of the international break to take his scoring streak to seven goals in five matches.

Dundee found Morelos too hot to handle as they went down 4-1 at Ibrox on Saturday and he's clearly a developing talent in an improving team.

Remember the name

It's not a name likely to lend itself to a supporters' singalong but it is one for the latest list of exciting newcomers.

Davis Keillor-Dunn was one of the stars of Ross County's Development League-winning team last season.

Now, after a series of promising cameo appearances, the 19-year-old Sunderland-born midfielder has made his first start for the senior side.

And Davis was man of the match in the 1-1 Dingwall draw with Partick Thistle on Saturday. He's clearly not a young lad lacking in confidence and looks like settling in smoothly to first-team football.

Midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn starred for County against Partick Thistle

Football on a shoestring

What Dumbarton do on a bargain basement budget is pretty impressive.

I thought my trip to Tannadice on Saturday would be an early-season assessment of Dundee United's second attempt at winning promotion from the Championship.

But what grabbed my attention was the quality of football produced by Stephen Aitken's team on the back of another summer of transition.

Midfielder Tom Walsh shakes hands with manager Stephen Aitken after the draw with Dundee United at Tannadice

The Dumbarton manager told me he's had to recruit 15 new players since the end of last season and, even though their 1-1 draw on Tayside was only their third league point so far, the Sons compared favourably with a much more expensively-assembled team.

Aitken and number two Ian Durrant deserve a lot of credit for the job they're doing.