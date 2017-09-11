Irish Premiership: Crusaders v Linfield (Tue)

Linfield's Kirk Millar clears the ball as Crusaders midfielder Matthew Snoddy closes in

Danske Bank Premiership - Crusaders v Linfield Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 11 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Linfield boss David Healy is relishing the Premiership showdown between last season's top-two as the champions travel to take on Crusaders.

The Blues have won all five league games without conceding a goal and they will replace Coleraine at the top if they win by two goals or more.

"We're upbeat, we're positive and someone still needs to break us down," said Healy.

"It's going to be tough but it's a game we're looking forward to."

Healy's side maintained their 100% record at the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The former Northern Ireland striker joked that his team would be "sure of a warm welcome at Seaview" on Tuesday night.

Linfield midfielder Stephen Lowry slides in for the ball with Crues defender Billy Joe Burns

"We need to be better that we were on Saturday," added Healy.

"Crusaders are in good form, they have a top side, really good players and a top-class manager.

"We will treat this as just another game and it doesn't matter who wins or loses on Tuesday night, it's not going to impact on things come the end of the season."

Three-point gap

Crusaders were denied a third straight Premiership title by the Blues in April and the north Belfast side are three points behind Linfield after also making a good start to the campaign.

"We didn't get a win against Linfield last season so we need to get into the game, work really hard and see were it takes us," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"Linfield have got off to a great start and are carrying on from where they left off last season.

"It's a big game and a tough one but we've got got a capable squad and we're ready for the challenge."