Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says his team are prepared for the challenge of facing champions Linfield at Seaview on Tuesday night.

The Crues are three points behind the Blues, who boast a 100% record and can go top of the Premiership if they win by two goals or more.

Linfield boss David Healy also gives his thoughts as last season's top-two meet for the first time in the 2017/18 campaign.