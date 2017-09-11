Lincoln City fan wears bra to Stevenage match to make a point about security

Simon Chanter posed for plenty of selfies after deciding to wear a bra to watch his team Lincoln face Stevenage

Heard the one about the male football fan who walked into a stadium with a bra on to illustrate a point?

Lincoln City supporter Simon 'Sid' Chanter decided to ditch his scarf and even the red and white stripes of his beloved Imps for Saturday's trip to Stevenage in a unique show of solidarity for fans of neighbouring club Grimsby.

Last month, female football fans were allegedly asked to show their bras to stewards during security searches at Stevenage - an approach which was heavily criticised by a Grimsby supporters' group and the club - and is now being investigated by the English Football League.

Not one to stand idly by, 33-year-old Chanter decided to find the biggest brassiere he could buy and invited security staff at the same ground to check him over.

"I asked one steward if he wanted to check my bra and he just looked a me," Chanter said.

"The only thing they asked is that I take my hat off so they could look under it.

"After that story about Grimsby fans having their bras checked at Stevenage, you not only think that males stewards should only check male fans and females check females, but why would you need to check a woman's bra?

"After a few Lincoln fans said they were getting bras to wear, I thought I'd better buy myself one."

And that he did.

But he didn't just want to buy any old bra, he stopped of in a few high-street shops searching for for something fetching and comfortable.

The biggest turned out to be the best. Still, he needed the help of a female Lincoln fan on the way to the match to extended the bra straps to ensure a truly snug fit.

Simon Chanter (in the pink bra) has been a Lincoln City fans for more than 20 years

So for six hours on Saturday, he sported a pink bra, denim jeans combination.

He wore it the pubs, he wore in the streets and wore it in the terraces - and attracted plenty of attention and selfies along the way.

As for the small issue of the biting autumn cold... well, that is where the Lincoln City players on the field helped out as they beat Stevenage 2-1 in a feisty League Two encounter that saw both sides finish a man down.

"With the atmosphere in the ground you don't feel the cold after a while," Chanter said.

"At one point in the second half, I was celebrating that much I didn't even realise I had a bra on and thought I was in my bare skin."

Now, with the shirt back on, bra packed away and point made, will Chanter make it part of football supporting attire?

"Well, I do fundraising for Cancer Research and might do a sponsored wearing of the bra for another match or might even consider doing it over a month," he said.

"Maybe it can help with another cause."