Julio Baptista: Former Brazil striker plays for Bolton Wanderers' under-23 squad

Julio Baptista (right) has been training with Bolton's development squad

Former Brazil striker Julio Baptista featured for Bolton Wanderers' under-23 side against QPR on Monday.

He started the game at Harlington and played against 38-year-old Clint Hill, who is back with Rangers on trial.

The 35-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 35 games at Arsenal in the 2006-07 season, has been training with the Trotters development squad.

Baptista, known as the Beast, also spent time with Sevilla, Real Madrid, Malaga and Roma during his career.

His most recent club was Orlando City in the MLS, who he left in 2016, after a spell at Cruzeiro.