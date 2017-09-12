Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson replaces Frank de Boer as manager

Roy Hodgson has previously managed Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool and West Brom

Former England boss Roy Hodgson has been named as Crystal Palace's new manager on a two-year deal.

Hodgson replaces Frank de Boer, who was sacked on Monday after 77 days and five matches in charge.

The 70-year-old has been out of management since resigning as England boss after defeat by Iceland at the last-16 stage of Euro 2016.

He will take charge for Palace's Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson, who began his playing career at Palace, has previously managed Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool and West Brom in the Premier League.

"This is very much the club of my boyhood. It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential," he said.

At 70 years and 34 days old, Hodgson is the oldest man to be appointed as a permanent manager in the Premier League.

He held talks with Leicester City earlier this year as a potential candidate to replace Claudio Ranieri, but spent the rest of last season working as a consultant with Melbourne City, Manchester City's sister club in Australia.

Roy Hodgson's Premier League record Club Games Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % Blackburn Rovers 52 18 13 21 71 74 34.62 Fulham 94 31 24 38 95 105 34.04 Liverpool 20 7 4 9 24 27 35 West Brom 50 18 13 19 67 72 36 Total 216 75 54 87 257 278 34.72

Hodgson, who has been in football management for more than 40 years, led Fulham to the Europa League final in 2010 before his stints at Anfield and The Hawthorns.

His last Premier League job was with West Brom, who he helped avoid relegation after taking over from Roberto Di Matteo in February 2011.

The Baggies were in 10th place when Hodgson was appointed England manager a year later.

He guided England to the quarter-finals at Euro 2012, but two years later they were knocked out at the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Hodgson's team won all 10 matches in qualifying for Euro 2016 but he left after the 2-1 defeat by Iceland left him with a record of three victories from 11 games in major tournaments.

He takes over with Palace bottom of the Premier League, having failed to score in all four of their league matches under De Boer.

"We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base," Hodgson told the club website. "The ambitions here are realistic.

"In my youth, watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end, I had dreams of playing for the team, then as a coach you think about coaching the team and a lot has happened in between times."