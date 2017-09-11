Celtic: Scott Brown & Jozo Simunovic sign new contracts

Scott Brown and Jozo Simunovic have committed to longer stays at Celtic

Celtic captain Scott Brown and defender Jozo Simunovic have signed new contracts with the club.

Midfielder Brown's new deal runs until 2019 and Simunovic, 23, is now tied to the club until 2021.

Brown, 32, has been with Celtic since 2007, winning 13 major trophies including seven league titles.

Simunovic has helped the club win the Premiership in each of his two full seasons in Glasgow and both players were part of last season's treble win.

At international level, former Hibernian player Brown has represented Scotland on 55 occasions, captaining his country in recent years.

Former Dinamo Zagreb player Simunovic played up to under-21 level for Croatia but has now switched to Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is yet to win a senior international cap.