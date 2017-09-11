Celtic: manager Brendan Rodgers says 'attitude is everything against PSG'

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants his side to be undaunted against Paris St-Germain

Manager Brendan Rodgers insists that "attitude is everything" ahead of Celtic's Champions League group stage opener against Paris St-Germain.

Rodgers' side will line up against a team he believes "were put together to win this competition".

But he says his players "will not be intimidated" by PSG's attacking threat.

"We just aim to play our game, and our game is based around being aggressive defensively and having a physical edge," Rodgers said.

"If you stand off top-class players they will show you why they are top class.

"The quality they have been building over the last few years and what they have done over the summer - bringing in Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe, who is an amazing young striker - their focus clearly is on winning it."

