Colin Fallaize: Guernsey FC coach says club 'swimming against tide'

A restructuring of the Isthmian leagues means only one team will be relegated this season

Guernsey FC head coach Colin Fallaize says the club is "trying to swim against the tide" following five successive defeats.

Their poor start comes after a season where the Channel Islanders finished just a place above the drop zone, but Fallaize has backed manager Tony Vance.

"If there's one person performing at the moment within the whole set-up, it's Tony Vance," he told BBC Guernsey.

"We need a stronger group of players he can work with on a consistent basis."

Guernsey were beaten 1-0 by Corinthian Casuals on Saturday and have not avoided defeat since their opening-day Isthmian League Division One South win over East Grinstead.

The Sarnians had up to 40 players with them during pre-season, but Vance predicted last month that he would once again be left with a small squad.

"We're in the reality of a strong league and trying to swim against the tide at the moment," Fallaize said.

"We're going away on Tuesday [against Whyteleafe] with quite a flimsy squad and so, if you like an analogy, Tony will be building another jigsaw puzzle in trying to get us a result.

"If that periphery of players want it as much as the coaches and that small core of players, then Tony will have a far better opportunity to take us forward."