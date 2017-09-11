Adam Federici: Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest end keeper's loan

From the section

Federici made five appearances for Bournemouth last season

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have agreed to rescind the loan of goalkeeper Adam Federici.

The Australian joined Forest on transfer deadline day but picked up a knee injury, which will require surgery, whilst on international duty.

Federici, 32, was originally meant to be with Forest until mid-January.

Forest boss Mark Warburton said the termination of the agreement was a "magnificent gesture" on Bournemouth's part.