Celtic: Olivier Ntcham believes money will not play a factor in Paris St-Germain clash.

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham insists that money does not matter ahead of a Paris St-Germain clash that will be "close to a dream."

A summer of spending saw the French club invest over £300m on bringing in Brazilian striker Neymar and forward Kylian Mbappe.

"On the pitch we're all the same," said Frenchman Ntcham.

"It doesn't matter how much money you cost because on the pitch, everybody has two feet and you play."

Ntcham will make his Champions League group stage debut if he plays against PSG at Celtic Park, which would be emotionally resonant for the midfielder since he grew up in Paris supporting the French club.

And the 21-year-old believes the French side will move into the upper echelons of the European game after their summer spending spree.

"With all the money that they've spent they are definitely going to get there (as big a club as Barcelona and Real Madrid) in the next few years," Ntcham said.

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham scored in the Champions League play-off victory over Astana

"I'm very excited to play against PSG because before I was a supporter of Paris, and to play against them is close to a dream for me.

"For (friends and family), it is like a dream because before everyone watched them on the television, now we play against them.

"I know the atmosphere is going to be unbelievable."

Ntcham scored in the Champions League qualifying play-off away leg against FC Astana, as Celtic won 8-4 on aggregate.

He believes it is important not to allow the stature of the PSG tie to affect his approach to the tie.

"I have to play my game just like always," Ntcham said.

"We have to play our game and even if, tomorrow, we lose or win we still have three games to play against big teams so it's always good to play against big teams.

"Being more aggressive is more important and play our own game is the key."