Kilmarnock facing must-win games soon - Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd says Kilmarnock's best display this season was in the 2-0 loss to Celtic

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd admits the Rugby Park side need to start gaining points against sides near them in the Scottish Premiership.

Killie have one point along with Dundee, who have a poorer goal difference, and Partick Thistle, whose goal difference is better.

Striker Boyd, 34, is back training following injury.

"We've got a tough trip to Pittodrie at the weekend but after that we've Dundee and Ross County," said Boyd.

"The way the league is now shaping up, those games are now becoming must-win games for us. You're now looking at teams round about you and saying you need to pick up more points against them individually to give yourself any opportunity.

"Aberdeen - they've been flying high. We go up there, you try to get something but it will be difficult. The experienced ones, the manager, the youngsters, it's about trying to stay positive.

Boyd expects manager Lee McCulloch to face the challenge at Kilmarnock "head on"

"Arguably, our best performance this year has been against Celtic, which is not right either because we were asked to defend and we had a couple of chances.

"We know it's going to be similar come the weekend again at Pittodrie because Aberdeen are a better team, there's no doubt about it, but 11 v 11, anything can happen.

"But, we'll be looking towards the upcoming games as well."

Thistle got their first point of the season with a draw against County, who are above the bottom three with four points.

Kilmarnock, having drawn with Hamilton Academical before the international break, lost 2-0 at Motherwell on Saturday.

"The confidence is lacking," Boyd said. "We need to pick ourselves up again."

Lee McCulloch steered Killie clear of the relegation spot and the Premiership play-off as interim manager last season.

Now in formal charge, McCulloch is still looking for his first league win of the campaign.

And Boyd said of his former Rangers team-mate: "Even when he first came to Rangers, he wasn't in the team.

"It would've been quite easy just to throw the towel in, sit back and not do anything. He attacked it head on. It'll be the exact same as what he does as a manager.

"He wants the best. He wants to win games of football and that's the way we spoke this morning.

"Yes, what's happened the last five games has not been good enough but we know we've got an opportunity again on Saturday to go up and put in a performance."