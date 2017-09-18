Scottish League Cup - Quarter-final
Partick Thistle19:45Rangers
Venue: The Energy Check Stadium at Firhill

Partick Thistle v Rangers

Graham Dorrans and Kenny Miller
Graham Dorrans took over as Rangers skipper from vice-captain Kenny Miller against Partick Thistle on Friday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Partick Thistle are without suspended midfielder Chris Erskine against Rangers in Tuesday's Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

Forward Miles Storey is ineligible and Callum Booth, Gary Fraser and Mustapha Dumbuya are all injured but goalkeeper Tomas Cerny may return.

Rangers will be without captain Lee Wallace and vice-captain Kenny Miller.

The visitors are also without injured midfield duo Niko Kranjcar and Jordan Rossiter.

Left-back Wallace will also miss Saturday's Premiership meeting with Celtic with a groin injury while striker Miller is being rested.

Match stats

  • Partick Thistle and Rangers are meeting for the second time in five days at the same venue, having drawn 2-2 in the Premiership on Friday
  • The sides last met in the League Cup in 2008, Rangers winning 2-1 after extra-time
  • Thistle last beat Rangers in 1993
  • Rangers have scored twice against Partick in each of their past seven meetings in all competitions

Pre-match quotes

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "There's that belief that we can score goals against a top side. The second-half performance [against Rangers on Friday] was much better than the first.

"We gave it away a lot in good areas in the first half. We were more aggressive in our pressing as well further up the pitch, and that actually led to our first goal in winning the free-kick.

"We defended really well too and hopefully that will help us be mentally stronger in Tuesday night's game."

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha: "We have five captains, and I can tell you that for this game we are just going to count with two captains - [Graham] Dorrans and Bruno Alves.

"One of them will use the armband. Niko and Kenny are also not in the game.

"We are giving [Kenny Miller] a break. He will have a day off and he is going to enjoy it with his family. I want him to switch off from football at the moment.

"We have a squad that can do the job."

