Sam Allardyce: Former Crystal Palace manager approached over return

Allardyce took over Crystal Palace in December and guided them to 14th place in the Premier league last season

Former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed he spoke to club chairman Steve Parish over a return to Selhurst Park but said he was "not ready".

Allardyce resigned as Palace manager in May and his replacement Frank de Boer was sacked on Monday after five games.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson will replace De Boer, BBC Sport understands.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable taking a manager position, I am enjoying my life too much," Allardyce told Sky Sports.

"I spoke to Steve [Parish] late this afternoon and said that for me, I wouldn't be ready to come back.

"He didn't offer me the job, he just asked me, 'What are your thoughts?' I told him that at this moment in time, I wouldn't want to go back in."

Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew in December on a two-and-half-year deal with the Eagles one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

The 62-year-old, who had an ill-fated one-game spell as England boss, led Palace to eight wins in 21 games to guide them to a 14th-place finish last season.

Hodgson a good decision - Wright

Roy Hodgson started his playing career at Palace and has previously managed Blackburn, Fulham and Liverpool in the Premier League

Hodgson has not managed in the top flight since leaving West Brom to become England manager in 2012.

This will be the 70-year-old's first job since quitting as manager of the national side after Euro 2016, when England were knocked out by Iceland.

But it is understood he "can't wait to get started" as Crystal Palace manager and former Eagles' striker Ian Wright believes it will be a sensible appointment.

"People are talking about Hodgson's age. But he's got a love and passion for the game," Wright told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Of course he's not going there for the next 10 or 15 years. But he's steady, reliable, can get the dressing room going again and get some results.

"I think it's quite a good decision to get someone steady. The next few games are difficult. You need someone with experience who won't panic. The next month will be a rough period for Palace," added Wright, who played for Palace between 1985 and 1991,

Former England and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas added: "Roy Hodgson will make sure they win games. What people will do is be negative and think of his spell with England.

"But he is a top European manager who knows exactly what he's doing. But he'll be pretty pragmatic and defensive. They'll stop conceding goals and will start to win games.