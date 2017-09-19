Dundee v Celtic

Celtic won 2-1 at Dens Park in March

Dundee winger Roarie Deacon has recovered from a knock that forced him off at the weekend ahead of Celtic's League Cup quarter-final visit.

Darren O'Dea is available despite his weekend red card, but fellow defenders Josh Meekings and Julen Etxabeguren and striker Marcus Haber remain sidelined.

Celtic's Dedryck Boyata could make his first appearance of the season for the holders after recovering from injury.

But fellow defender Erik Sviatchenko and midfielder Eboue Kouassi miss out.

Premiership leaders Celtic, who beat Ross County 4-0 in the league on Saturday, lifted the League Cup for the 16th time last season after defeating Aberdeen.

Dundee, who ended a run of four games without a win by beating St Johnstone 3-2 at the weekend, last won the League Cup in 1974.

They are in the quarter-finals for the first time since season 2009-10, when they lost to Rangers, and have not reached the semi-finals since losing to Livingston in 2004.

Match statistics

Dundee have not beaten Celtic at Dens Park in 28 games since a 1-0 win in September 1988

Celtic last lost to Dundee at Celtic Park in May 2001, since when they have met 29 times

Celtic are unbeaten in 55 games in all domestic competitions

Dundee are unbeaten in their last three home games

Celtic are seeking a seventh straight domestic away victory

Celtic have won their last three meetings with Dundee by a single goal

Pre-match quotes

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I want to be winning trophies at this club and why shouldn't you have aspirations? Kilmarnock have done it, Ross County have done it in recent times.

"There's nothing better. You can play for big, great clubs and earn lots of money, but football is about winning things and I want them to get that in their mindset, that they want to win things and search for memories that people can't take away.

"This is club that has been far removed from winning trophies and I want to get back to it, and I would love these guys to be part of it.

"It's about whether our players really believe inside that they are good enough to step up and play against Celtic. I do, 100%."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "I don't know Neil that well, but he was a fantastic player and he is looking for his teams to play with that sort of charisma and that comfort with the ball.

"They have been playing 4-4-2 and he is trying against the odds at times to get the players to build the game from behind.

"He is trying not to just win but to win in a way which is important to him, which is always great but never easy.

"They had a really good result at the weekend, which makes our game a really difficult game."