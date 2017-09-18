Bristol City v Stoke City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is likely to make changes for Tuesday's home League Cup third-round match against Premier League side Stoke City.
Forwards Jonathan Leko and Cauley Woodrow will both definitely miss out because they are cup-tied.
Stoke boss Mark Hughes is set to name a strong line-up against the Championship team.
Defender Glen Johnson, midfielder Charlie Adam and striker Peter Crouch are all in contention for starts.
Defender Kurt Zouma, on loan from Chelsea, is also likely to play because he will be unavailable against his parent club in the league this weekend.
"There are a couple of players we feel we need to give a game, but we will still go strong," said Hughes.
"It is important that we progress in the competition, so we want to have a good run in it this season if we can."
MATCH FACTS
- These two sides have met only once in the League Cup, with Bristol City winning 1-0 in the second round in August 1977.
- Last season, the Robins reached the League Cup fourth round for the first time since 1988-89, but they have never reached that stage in successive campaigns.
- Bristol City have already taken a Premier League scalp this season, coming from behind to beat Watford 3-2 in round two. They have never eliminated two top-flight teams in one campaign.
- Stoke have reached the fourth round in seven of the past nine seasons, although they were knocked out at this stage last season by a 2-1 defeat by Hull.