Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis is expected to be fit to face Middlesbrough despite coming off in the 3-0 win at Barnsley with cramp.
Gabby Agbonlahor, Micah Richards, Tommy Elphick, Ross McCormack, Ritchie De Laet and Mark Bunn could be available.
Middlesbrough's Adam Clayton and Adama Traore are both suspended.
Martin Braithwaite is back in training after a hamstring injury, but fellow striker Rudy Gestede is out with a thigh problem.
MATCH FACTS
- Aston Villa have won each of their four matches against Middlesbrough in the League Cup, last meeting at this exact stage in October 1994 with Villa winning 1-0 thanks to an Andy Townsend strike.
- The Villans have won 11 of their last 14 League Cup games at Villa Park (L3), including their 4-1 victory over Wigan in the last round.
- Boro have only reached the fourth round in two of their last 11 seasons, in 2012-13 and 2015-16, progressing to the quarter-final but eventually losing to Premier League opposition.
- Steve Bruce has seen his sides progress in nine of the last 11 home League Cup contests he has overseen, spanning four different teams (Birmingham, Wigan, Sunderland and Hull).