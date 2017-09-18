West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers

From the section

Andy Carroll has started West Ham's last two Premier League games

Striker Andy Carroll will be rested for West Ham's EFL Cup third-round tie at home to Championship side Bolton on Tuesday.

Midfielder and captain Mark Noble is set to start for the Premier League team after a knee injury.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has suggested he could give some fringe and youth team players a chance.

Midfielders Jack Earing and Ryan White and defender Harry Brockbank have all travelled with the Bolton squad.

