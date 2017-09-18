EFL Cup
West Ham19:45Bolton
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers

Andy Carroll
Andy Carroll has started West Ham's last two Premier League games

Striker Andy Carroll will be rested for West Ham's EFL Cup third-round tie at home to Championship side Bolton on Tuesday.

Midfielder and captain Mark Noble is set to start for the Premier League team after a knee injury.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has suggested he could give some fringe and youth team players a chance.

Midfielders Jack Earing and Ryan White and defender Harry Brockbank have all travelled with the Bolton squad.

MATCH FACTS

  • These two sides have met five times in the League Cup with West Ham winning the first two encounters and Bolton winning the five since.
  • Indeed, the last meeting between these two sides was in the third round in 2009-10, with Bolton winning in extra time.
  • The Hammers have progressed to the next round in five of the past six games against lower league opposition, losing on penalties to Sheffield United in August 2014.
  • Bolton have lost three of their past four League Cup ties against Premier League opponents and each of those defeats have come in London.
  • West Ham have won both their EFL Cup matches at London Stadium - a 1-0 win against Accrington and a 2-1 victory against Premier League champions Chelsea.

