West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers
Striker Andy Carroll will be rested for West Ham's EFL Cup third-round tie at home to Championship side Bolton on Tuesday.
Midfielder and captain Mark Noble is set to start for the Premier League team after a knee injury.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has suggested he could give some fringe and youth team players a chance.
Midfielders Jack Earing and Ryan White and defender Harry Brockbank have all travelled with the Bolton squad.
MATCH FACTS
- These two sides have met five times in the League Cup with West Ham winning the first two encounters and Bolton winning the five since.
- Indeed, the last meeting between these two sides was in the third round in 2009-10, with Bolton winning in extra time.
- The Hammers have progressed to the next round in five of the past six games against lower league opposition, losing on penalties to Sheffield United in August 2014.
- Bolton have lost three of their past four League Cup ties against Premier League opponents and each of those defeats have come in London.
- West Ham have won both their EFL Cup matches at London Stadium - a 1-0 win against Accrington and a 2-1 victory against Premier League champions Chelsea.