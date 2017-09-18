Burnley v Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Striker Chris Wood and defender Charlie Taylor are set to face their former club when Burnley host Leeds United in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.
Wood moved to the Premier League side in August, while Taylor, who has made just one appearance, joined in July.
Midfielder Jeff Hendrick could play after recovering from a thigh injury.
Leeds defender Pontus Jansson has a hamstring injury, though fellow centre-back Liam Cooper is available for the Championship side after a back problem.
Burnley have made a fine start to the league season, winning two and losing just one of their opening five fixtures.
Leeds are top of the Championship table on goal difference after winning five of their first eight matches.
MATCH FACTS
- Burnley have met Leeds just once in the League Cup, losing 4-0 at Elland Road in September 1972.
- Burnley are without a home victory in the League Cup since September 2013, losing on their past two outings. Before that, the Clarets had won 10 out of 11 at Turf Moor.
- Burnley summer signing Wood averaged a goal every two games for former side Leeds, scoring 44 goals in 88 matches.
- Leeds reached the quarter-finals last season, the first time they had been past the third round since 2012-13.
- Leeds have won only two of their past 12 League Cup ties against Premier League sides, losing the past five on the road.