Burnley v Leeds United

Chris Wood has scored two goals in three games for Burnley since joining from Leeds

Striker Chris Wood and defender Charlie Taylor are set to face their former club when Burnley host Leeds United in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.

Wood moved to the Premier League side in August, while Taylor, who has made just one appearance, joined in July.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick could play after recovering from a thigh injury.

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson has a hamstring injury, though fellow centre-back Liam Cooper is available for the Championship side after a back problem.

Burnley have made a fine start to the league season, winning two and losing just one of their opening five fixtures.

Leeds are top of the Championship table on goal difference after winning five of their first eight matches.

