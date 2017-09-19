Brentford v Norwich City
-
TEAM NEWS
Brentford could recall Nico Yennaris, Yoann Barbet and keeper Luke Daniels to the starting line-up against Norwich.
Defender Henrik Dalsgaard remains doubtful after being knocked out against Sheffield Wednesday a week ago.
Scotland defender Grant Hanley will be unavailable for Norwich having played for Newcastle in an earlier round.
Midfielder James Maddison could be in contention after recovering from a knock suffered in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:
"We will have some changes, but not because it's just the cup. We want to have some fresh legs on the pitch, especially after such a hard game in Sheffield.
"I like these do-or-die games, whether you win and everything is great, or you lose and are really disappointed.
"I like to to have tasks that seem to be unreachable, but in the cup you can reach some extraordinary things, and that's why I pay so much attention to this competition."
MATCH FACTS
- This is the third time these two sides will have met in the third round of the League Cup, with Norwich winning in both September 1968 and October 1991.
- However, Brentford won the last League Cup encounter in August 2001, beating the Canaries 1-0 in the first round thanks to a late Kevin O'Connor goal.
- The Bees have only reached the fourth round twice in their history, once in 1982-83 and most recently in the 2010-11 campaign.
- Norwich are looking to reach the fourth round in three successive seasons for the first time since 1986-87 (five consecutive seasons).
- The Bees have lost their last two home League Cup outings, last winning at home in August 2013 against Dagenham and Redbridge.