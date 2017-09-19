Brentford v Norwich City

Henrik Dalsgaard missed Brentford's 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Brentford could recall Nico Yennaris, Yoann Barbet and keeper Luke Daniels to the starting line-up against Norwich.

Defender Henrik Dalsgaard remains doubtful after being knocked out against Sheffield Wednesday a week ago.

Scotland defender Grant Hanley will be unavailable for Norwich having played for Newcastle in an earlier round.

Midfielder James Maddison could be in contention after recovering from a knock suffered in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"We will have some changes, but not because it's just the cup. We want to have some fresh legs on the pitch, especially after such a hard game in Sheffield.

"I like these do-or-die games, whether you win and everything is great, or you lose and are really disappointed.

"I like to to have tasks that seem to be unreachable, but in the cup you can reach some extraordinary things, and that's why I pay so much attention to this competition."

