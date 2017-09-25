John Sheridan: Oldham Athletic manager leaves by mutual consent

John Sheridan has taken charge of more than 200 games as manager of Oldham Athletic

Oldham Athletic manager John Sheridan has left the League One club by mutual consent.

The 52-year-old took over for a third time in January, but won only 10 of his 33 games in charge.

He has left with the Latics bottom of the table after taking only four points from their opening nine games.

A statement on the Oldham website said the board had "not seen the progression we hoped with what was felt to be the nucleus of a good squad".

Sheridan's final game in charge was Saturday's 5-1 thrashing by Rotherham United.

"The board of directors would like to place on record their thanks to John for his contribution to the development of the club, not only during this tenure, but as both a player and manager previously," the statement read.

"His impact over the past two seasons in particular, when he has saved the club from near certain relegation on both occasions, will mean he is always guaranteed a warm welcome here by both the club and fans alike."

Sheridan first managed Oldham from 2006-2009 and had a six-month spell in charge in 2016 before leaving to take over at Notts County.

He returned at the beginning of 2017 following the sacking of Stephen Robinson, but they have won only one league game so far this season and lost seven.