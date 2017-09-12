Partick Thistle: club rename Firhill Stadium in sponsorship deal

Firhill Stadium has been Partick Thistle's home for 108 years

Partick Thistle have changed the name of their stadium after signing a six-figure sponsorship deal.

The club's home since 1909 will for the next three years be called The Energy Check Stadium at Firhill.

"It is essential that we explore as many new commercial opportunities as we can," said Ian Maxwell, Partick Thistle Managing Director.

"But we also recognise the importance of history and tradition. So that meant retaining Firhill as part of the name."

Partick Thistle announced in April that they had agreed a deal with Three Black Cats - an investment company set up by National Lottery winners, Colin and Chris Weir - to build a £4m training ground.

And the club described the stadium agreement as "a significant level of new income for the club".

"As a board, we recognise the need to move with the times in order to match the resource available to other clubs," said Maxwell.

"The investment from The Energy Check opens up an entirely fresh source of commercial revenue for Partick Thistle and it really is superb to have a completely new partner on board. Everyone at the club is looking forward to a productive relationship over the next three years."