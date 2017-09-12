Match ends, Olympiakos 2, Sporting Lisbon 3.
Olympiakos v Sporting Lisbon
Line-ups
Olympiakos
- 27Kapino
- 14ElabdellaouiBooked at 84mins
- 4RomaoBooked at 23mins
- 40Engels
- 77FigueirasBooked at 47mins
- 8Odjidja-Ofoe
- 13Gillet
- 33Carcela-GonzálezSubstituted forPardoat 78'minutes
- 7FortounisSubstituted forZdjelarat 45'minutes
- 10Marin
- 9DjurdjevicSubstituted forEmenikeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 23Koutris
- 24Proto
- 29Emenike
- 43Nikolaou
- 44Zdjelar
- 90Pardo
- 92de Freita Couto Júnior
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 92Piccini
- 4Coates
- 22Mathieu
- 3Silva
- 16BattagliaBooked at 77mins
- 14Carvalho
- 77Batalha MartinsSubstituted forCésar Zanakiat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Borges FernandesBooked at 87minsSubstituted forRistovskiat 87'minutes
- 9Acuña
- 88DoumbiaSubstituted forDostat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Ruíz
- 11César Zanaki
- 13Ristovski
- 18Salin
- 25Petrovic
- 28Dost
- 55Pereira Figueiredo
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Olympiakos 2, Sporting Lisbon 3.
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 2, Sporting Lisbon 3. Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Figueiras with a cross.
Booking
Bruno César (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.
Diogo Figueiras (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno César (Sporting Lisbon).
Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon).
Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 1, Sporting Lisbon 3. Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Stefanos Kapino.
Attempt saved. Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Stefan Ristovski replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Booking
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.
Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).
Booking
Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos).
Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon).
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Felipe Pardo replaces Mehdi Carcela-González.
Booking
Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Guillaume Gillet (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting Lisbon).
Attempt blocked. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Marin.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Emenike (Olympiakos) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting Lisbon) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Bruno César replaces Gelson Martins.
Foul by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Olympiakos).
Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mehdi Carcela-González (Olympiakos).
Jonathan Silva (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sasa Zdjelar (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon).
Foul by Mehdi Carcela-González (Olympiakos).
Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.