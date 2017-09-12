Champions League - Group A
Benfica1CSKA2

Benfica v CSKA Moscow

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 30Semedo Varela
  • 34Magalhães de AlmeidaBooked at 62mins
  • 4Luisão
  • 2LópezSubstituted forRafa Silvaat 89'minutes
  • 3GrimaldoSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 77'minutes
  • 6Carvalho Souza
  • 18Salvio
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 10Gonçalves OliveiraSubstituted forJiménezat 70'minutes
  • 14SeferovicBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 7Samaris
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Barbosa Almeida
  • 12Julio César
  • 19Eliseu
  • 22Cervi
  • 27Rafa Silva

CSKA

  • 35Akinfeev
  • 5Vasin
  • 24Berezutski
  • 6Berezutski
  • 3WernbloomBooked at 75mins
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 17GolovinBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKuchaevat 87'minutes
  • 10DzagoevBooked at 73minsSubstituted forNatchoat 77'minutes
  • 42Schennikov
  • 11Vitinho
  • 99OlanareSubstituted forZhamaletdinovat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pomazun
  • 4Ignashevich
  • 8Milanov
  • 63Chalov
  • 66Natcho
  • 75Zhamaletdinov
  • 89Kuchaev
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamCSKA
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home23
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Benfica 1, CSKA Moscow 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Benfica 1, CSKA Moscow 2.

Gabriel (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow).

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.

Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Rafa replaces Lisandro López.

Substitution

Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Konstantin Kuchaev replaces Aleksandr Golovin because of an injury.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Vasili Berezutski.

Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Benfica) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic with a cross.

Booking

Haris Seferovic (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, CSKA Moscow. Aleksandr Golovin tries a through ball, but Timur Zhamaletdinov is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Gabriel replaces Alejandro Grimaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Bibras Natcho replaces Alan Dzagoev.

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow).

Attempt blocked. Filipe Augusto (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Salvio.

Booking

Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Haris Seferovic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow).

Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).

Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Benfica 1, CSKA Moscow 2. Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt saved. Viktor Vasin (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Lisandro López.

Attempt blocked. Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Raúl Jiménez replaces Jonas.

Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Viktor Vasin (CSKA Moscow).

Substitution

Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Timur Zhamaletdinov replaces Aaron Samuel because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow) because of an injury.

Foul by Lisandro López (Benfica).

Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Benfica 1, CSKA Moscow 1. Vitinho (CSKA Moscow) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2CSKA11002113
3Benfica100112-10
4Basel100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG11005053
2Bayern Mun11003033
3Anderlecht100103-30
4Celtic100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11006063
2Atl Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4FK Qarabag100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sporting11003213
3Olympiakos100123-10
4Juventus100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool00000000
2NK Maribor00000000
3Sevilla00000000
4Spartak Moscow00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord00000000
2Man City00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Shakt Donsk00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Monaco00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Apoel Nic00000000
2Bor Dortmd00000000
3Real Madrid00000000
4Tottenham00000000
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories