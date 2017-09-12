Match ends, Benfica 1, CSKA Moscow 2.
Benfica v CSKA Moscow
Line-ups
Benfica
- 30Semedo Varela
- 34Magalhães de AlmeidaBooked at 62mins
- 4Luisão
- 2LópezSubstituted forRafa Silvaat 89'minutes
- 3GrimaldoSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 77'minutes
- 6Carvalho Souza
- 18Salvio
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 17Zivkovic
- 10Gonçalves OliveiraSubstituted forJiménezat 70'minutes
- 14SeferovicBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 7Samaris
- 9Jiménez
- 11Barbosa Almeida
- 12Julio César
- 19Eliseu
- 22Cervi
- 27Rafa Silva
CSKA
- 35Akinfeev
- 5Vasin
- 24Berezutski
- 6Berezutski
- 3WernbloomBooked at 75mins
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 17GolovinBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKuchaevat 87'minutes
- 10DzagoevBooked at 73minsSubstituted forNatchoat 77'minutes
- 42Schennikov
- 11Vitinho
- 99OlanareSubstituted forZhamaletdinovat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pomazun
- 4Ignashevich
- 8Milanov
- 63Chalov
- 66Natcho
- 75Zhamaletdinov
- 89Kuchaev
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 1, CSKA Moscow 2.
Gabriel (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow).
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Rafa replaces Lisandro López.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Konstantin Kuchaev replaces Aleksandr Golovin because of an injury.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Vasili Berezutski.
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Benfica) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic with a cross.
Booking
Haris Seferovic (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, CSKA Moscow. Aleksandr Golovin tries a through ball, but Timur Zhamaletdinov is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Gabriel replaces Alejandro Grimaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Bibras Natcho replaces Alan Dzagoev.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow).
Attempt blocked. Filipe Augusto (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Salvio.
Booking
Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Haris Seferovic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow).
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 1, CSKA Moscow 2. Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Viktor Vasin (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Lisandro López.
Attempt blocked. Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Raúl Jiménez replaces Jonas.
Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Viktor Vasin (CSKA Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Timur Zhamaletdinov replaces Aaron Samuel because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow) because of an injury.
Foul by Lisandro López (Benfica).
Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 1, CSKA Moscow 1. Vitinho (CSKA Moscow) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.