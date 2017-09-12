Champions League - Group B
Bayern Mun3Anderlecht0

Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski was criticised by chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge before the game after the striker questioned the club's transfer policy

Bayern Munich beat 10-man Anderlecht in their Champions League opener, although the German champions were unconvincing.

Anderlecht had Sven Kums sent off after 11 minutes for fouling Robert Lewandowski to concede a penalty, which the Pole scored - his seventh goal in six games this season.

Joshua Kimmich then crossed for Thiago to score their second.

And Jerome Boateng - in his first game of the season after a thigh injury - set up Kimmich's 90th-minute goal.

Paris St-Germain thrashed Celtic 5-0 in Group B's other game.

Franck Ribery
Franck Ribery appeared to react angrily to being replaced by Thomas Muller

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 8Javi MartínezSubstituted forBoatengat 77'minutes
  • 4Süle
  • 13Rafinha
  • 24TolissoBooked at 74mins
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 10Robben
  • 11RodríguezSubstituted forComanat 85'minutes
  • 7RibéryBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMüllerat 78'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 17Boateng
  • 19Rudy
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 34Friedl

Anderlecht

  • 1Sels
  • 11Chipciu
  • 5Spajic
  • 20KumsBooked at 11mins
  • 3Deschacht
  • 7NajarSubstituted forAppiahat 26'minutes
  • 10StanciuBooked at 53minsSubstituted forOnyekuruat 59'minutes
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 25TrebelBooked at 22mins
  • 94Hanni
  • 91TeodorczykSubstituted forHarbaouiat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Gerkens
  • 9Onyekuru
  • 12Appiah
  • 23Boeckx
  • 37Obradovic
  • 41Sowah Adjei
  • 99Harbaoui
Referee:
Paolo Tagliavento
Attendance:
70,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamAnderlecht
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home28
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, RSC Anderlecht 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, RSC Anderlecht 0.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Offside, RSC Anderlecht. Matz Sels tries a through ball, but Hamdi Harbaoui is caught offside.

Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

Hamdi Harbaoui (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, RSC Anderlecht 0. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexandru Chipciu.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matz Sels.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces James Rodríguez.

Substitution

Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Hamdi Harbaoui replaces Lukasz Teodorczyk.

Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (RSC Anderlecht) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henry Onyekuru.

Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).

Adrien Trebel (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Franck Ribéry.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng replaces Javi Martínez.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dennis Appiah.

Booking

Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

Alexandru Chipciu (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Martínez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Uros Spajic.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

Uros Spajic (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matz Sels.

Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, RSC Anderlecht 0. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dennis Appiah.

Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.

Substitution

Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Henry Onyekuru replaces Nicolae Stanciu.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Alexandru Chipciu (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matz Sels.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2CSKA11002113
3Benfica100112-10
4Basel100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG11005053
2Bayern Mun11003033
3Anderlecht100103-30
4Celtic100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11006063
2Atl Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4FK Qarabag100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sporting11003213
3Olympiakos100123-10
4Juventus100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool00000000
2NK Maribor00000000
3Sevilla00000000
4Spartak Moscow00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord00000000
2Man City00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Shakt Donsk00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Monaco00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Apoel Nic00000000
2Bor Dortmd00000000
3Real Madrid00000000
4Tottenham00000000
View full Champions League tables

