Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, RSC Anderlecht 0.
Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht
Bayern Munich beat 10-man Anderlecht in their Champions League opener, although the German champions were unconvincing.
Anderlecht had Sven Kums sent off after 11 minutes for fouling Robert Lewandowski to concede a penalty, which the Pole scored - his seventh goal in six games this season.
Joshua Kimmich then crossed for Thiago to score their second.
And Jerome Boateng - in his first game of the season after a thigh injury - set up Kimmich's 90th-minute goal.
Paris St-Germain thrashed Celtic 5-0 in Group B's other game.
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 8Javi MartínezSubstituted forBoatengat 77'minutes
- 4Süle
- 13Rafinha
- 24TolissoBooked at 74mins
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Robben
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forComanat 85'minutes
- 7RibéryBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMüllerat 78'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 17Boateng
- 19Rudy
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 34Friedl
Anderlecht
- 1Sels
- 11Chipciu
- 5Spajic
- 20KumsBooked at 11mins
- 3Deschacht
- 7NajarSubstituted forAppiahat 26'minutes
- 10StanciuBooked at 53minsSubstituted forOnyekuruat 59'minutes
- 32Dendoncker
- 25TrebelBooked at 22mins
- 94Hanni
- 91TeodorczykSubstituted forHarbaouiat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Gerkens
- 9Onyekuru
- 12Appiah
- 23Boeckx
- 37Obradovic
- 41Sowah Adjei
- 99Harbaoui
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
- Attendance:
- 70,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, RSC Anderlecht 0.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Offside, RSC Anderlecht. Matz Sels tries a through ball, but Hamdi Harbaoui is caught offside.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Hamdi Harbaoui (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, RSC Anderlecht 0. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexandru Chipciu.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matz Sels.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces James Rodríguez.
Substitution
Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Hamdi Harbaoui replaces Lukasz Teodorczyk.
Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (RSC Anderlecht) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henry Onyekuru.
Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).
Adrien Trebel (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Franck Ribéry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng replaces Javi Martínez.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dennis Appiah.
Booking
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Alexandru Chipciu (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Martínez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Uros Spajic.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Uros Spajic (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matz Sels.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, RSC Anderlecht 0. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dennis Appiah.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Henry Onyekuru replaces Nicolae Stanciu.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Alexandru Chipciu (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matz Sels.