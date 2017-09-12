Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

Robert Lewandowski was criticised by chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge before the game after the striker questioned the club's transfer policy

Bayern Munich beat 10-man Anderlecht in their Champions League opener, although the German champions were unconvincing.

Anderlecht had Sven Kums sent off after 11 minutes for fouling Robert Lewandowski to concede a penalty, which the Pole scored - his seventh goal in six games this season.

Joshua Kimmich then crossed for Thiago to score their second.

And Jerome Boateng - in his first game of the season after a thigh injury - set up Kimmich's 90th-minute goal.

Paris St-Germain thrashed Celtic 5-0 in Group B's other game.

Franck Ribery appeared to react angrily to being replaced by Thomas Muller