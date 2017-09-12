Is Carlo Ancelotti being replaced at the end of the season as Bayern Munich boss? According to German football writer Raphael Honigstein, Ancelotti will make way for Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"There is the assumption right now that Ancelotti is probably not going to see out his contract beyond the summer," says Honigstein.

He believes the club will move for Nagelsmann this summer to avoid missing out on another opportunity to bring in a young German coach, adding: "I think it’s happening for 2018 and I think they see him as a once-in-a-generation talent of management. To not take him would be the sort of mistake they made when they took Klinsmann instead of Jurgen Klopp in 2008."

This clip was taken from 5 live Euro Leagues Podcast on Tuesday, 12 September.