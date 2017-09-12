BBC Sport - Hear why Carlo Ancelotti is being replaced at the end of the season at Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann to Bayern is a 'done deal' - Honigstein

Is Carlo Ancelotti being replaced at the end of the season as Bayern Munich boss? According to German football writer Raphael Honigstein, Ancelotti will make way for Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"There is the assumption right now that Ancelotti is probably not going to see out his contract beyond the summer," says Honigstein.

He believes the club will move for Nagelsmann this summer to avoid missing out on another opportunity to bring in a young German coach, adding: "I think it’s happening for 2018 and I think they see him as a once-in-a-generation talent of management. To not take him would be the sort of mistake they made when they took Klinsmann instead of Jurgen Klopp in 2008."

This clip was taken from 5 live Euro Leagues Podcast on Tuesday, 12 September.

Top videos

Video

Nagelsmann to Bayern is a 'done deal' - Honigstein

Video

Is Hodgson the man to save Palace?

Video

Who will be this year's Mbappe in the Champions League?

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

Murphy rates Newcastle squad's tweets

Video

I'm not a racist - England women's boss Sampson

Video

London Stadium is proper home - Bilic

Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner

Video

Steelers win game with one second on the clock

Top Stories