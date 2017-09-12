Jordan Slew: Rochdale sign free agent forward on short-term deal

In 2011, Jordan Slew (left) was the subject of a reported £1m move to Blackburn Rovers

League One club Rochdale have signed free agent Jordan Slew until January.

The 25-year-old forward was unattached after leaving Plymouth Argyle in June and is eligible to make his debut in Tuesday's visit of Doncaster Rovers.

Sheffield-born Slew, who began his career at Sheffield United before spells with Blackburn and Cambridge United, scored four goals in 19 league games for Argyle in the 2016-17 season.

Rochdale have failed to score in their past four games in all competitions.

"It has been a rough couple of months but as soon as I knew Rochdale wanted me, I jumped at the chance," he told the club website.

