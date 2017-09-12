Spectator enters pitch at Celtic v PSG in Champions League

Celtic and Paris St-Germain are in Champions League Group B

A spectator entered the pitch during Celtic's Champions League match against Paris St-Germain in Glasgow.

The incident, in which he appeared to aim a kick at PSG's Kylian Mbappe, took place in the first half, shortly after the French side's third goal.

As the host team, the Scottish champions could face action from tournament organisers Uefa.

PSG went on to win the match 5-0, inflicting Celtic's heaviest-ever home European defeat.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was pleased that the rest of the sell-out crowd had voiced their displeasure at the individual's action.

"I think their reaction said it all really," he said. "It was disappointing at any ground, at any club a supporter getting on the pitch like that.

"It was bitterly disappointing and I am sure the club will deal with whoever that supporter was. It shouldn't be anything that we should see.

"I think the stewards dealt with at the time and I am sure the club will deal with it."

In July, Celtic were fined £20,600 after an "illicit banner" was displayed during their qualifying win over Linfield.

It was Celtic's 11th punishment in six years relating to misconduct from supporters during European ties.

Following the initial charge, the Scottish champions announced a two-game closure of the area of the stadium occupied by the Green Brigade fans group.