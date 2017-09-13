Celtic charged by Uefa as fan runs on to pitch and aims kick at Kylian Mbappe

A fan runs towards PSG star Kylian Mbappe during the match at Celtic Park

Celtic have been charged by Uefa after a fan ran on to the pitch and aimed a kick at Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

The incident happened late in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League match at Celtic Park, shortly after the visitors' third goal in a 5-0 win.

PSG also face a charge after seats were damaged in the away section.

The cases will be dealt with by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October.

Celtic fan John Hatton, from Belfast, was one of seven arrests made by Police Scotland at the match.

He was taken into custody, along with three other men who were accused of assault, breach of the peace and violating the offensive behaviour at football act 2012.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 21-year-old Hatton admitted assaulting Mbappe by attempting to kick him and also pleaded guilty to behaviour likely to incite public disorder by approaching the player.

He was granted bail and sentence was deferred until 11 October for background reports.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he was pleased the rest of the sell-out crowd booed the intruder.

"I think their reaction said it all," he said after the match. "It was disappointing at any ground, at any club, a supporter getting on the pitch like that.

"It was bitterly disappointing and I am sure the club will deal with whoever that supporter was. It shouldn't be anything that we should see.

"I think the stewards dealt with it at the time and I am sure the club will deal with it."

In July, Celtic were fined £20,600 after an "illicit banner" was displayed during their qualifying win over Linfield.

It was the club's 11th punishment in six years relating to misconduct from supporters during European ties.

Following the initial charge, they announced a two-game closure of the area of the stadium occupied by the Green Brigade fans' group.