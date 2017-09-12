Andre Green: Aston Villa winger out for 'months' following hamstring surgery

Andre Green, who has featured six times for Aston Villa this season, made his senior debut for the club as a 17-year-old in the Premier League in 2016

Aston Villa winger Andre Green is ruled out for "a long time" after undergoing hamstring surgery on Monday, says manager Steve Bruce.

Green, 19, was forced off injured in Saturday's goalless Championship draw at home against Brentford.

The England Under-20 international scored his his first senior goal for Villa in their 4-2 win over Norwich last month.

"We wish him a speedy recovery, but it will be months I think," said Bruce.

"He has been hampered with it. It is never nice when it happens to a young one."

Before Tuesday's goalless draw against Middlesbrough at Villa Park, Green tweeted his support from his hospital bed.