Everton v Sunderland

From the section

Jordan Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland in the summer for a deal worth £30m

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Everton boss Ronald Koeman will make changes for the Carabao Cup third-round visit of Sunderland on Wednesday.

Maarten Stekelenburg could replace Jordan Pickford in goal while defenders Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate and midfielders Mohamed Besic and Davy Klaassen are in contention for starts.

Sunderland's on-loan Everton players - Ty Browning and Brendan Galloway - are unable to face their parent club.

Black Cats striker James Vaughan (illness) is fit for selection.

MATCH FACTS